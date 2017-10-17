Hear from the young star of the film “Goodbye Christopher Robin”

MILWAUKEE -- The world adores Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the hundred acre wood. But there's more to the story that inspired these lovable characters. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a look at "Goodbye Christopher Robin."

About Goodbye Christopher Robin (website)

Goodbye Christopher Robin gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will TIlston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?