× M7 co-chairs, Barrett, Farrow to discuss formal response to attract Amazon’s 2nd HQ

MILWAUKEE—-Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow will address the news media Wednesday to talk about the proposal being submitted to Amazon. As co-chairs of the Milwaukee 7, Mayor Barrett and Executive Farrow will discuss the formal response M7 is submitting to attract Amazon’s second corporate headquarters.

“Milwaukee meets the basic requirements Amazon has laid out, but we are highlighting how much more we have to offer. Our team has assembled a response to Amazon that will certainly get their attention,” Mayor Tom Barrett said.

“The opportunity to bring Amazon’s headquarters to the area is extremely exciting,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “Southeast Wisconsin has become a world-class destination for business and talent, and the efforts of the Milwaukee 7 accelerate global engagement in the region every day. However, attracting large businesses like Foxconn and Haribo are just a small sample of the Milwaukee 7’s achievements. More than 80 recent successful corporate attraction and expansion projects are contributing to our current renaissance, and we expect that success to continue.”

The Mayor and the County Executive will be available to answer questions, however, because of confidentiality requirements there may be specific questions that they will not be able to address.