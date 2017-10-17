October 17
-
With Rodgers hurt, fan creates petition to bring Colin Kaepernick to Green Bay
-
Packers sign QB Joe Callahan to active roster; CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve
-
Rodgers lifts Packers over Cowboys 35-31 in another thriller
-
Mother accused of killing pregnant daughter’s fiance during family breakfast
-
Comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform 1st-ever comedy show at new Bucks arena
-
-
Staff member hospitalized after assault at Lincoln Hills youth prison
-
Racine County leaders, Foxconn to announce site selected for $10B manufacturing campus
-
Full list of everything coming (and going) on Netflix in October
-
Police: New York City subway rider wakes up to man urinating on her face
-
QB Brett Hundley runs, throw for TD, Packers beat Rams 24-10
-
-
Milwaukee man charged, accused of posting drug deals on Facebook Live
-
Hot, sticky for Sunday’s Packers game, but bring a coat
-
Packers, Cowboys duke it out in Big D; a game you’ll see only on FOX6 🏈