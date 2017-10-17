× Police: Milwaukee man struck by gunfire after vehicle occupants shoot at each other

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, October 17th near 6th Street and North Avenue. The call came in around 10:10 a.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has revealed that occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other in the area. A 45-year-old Milwaukee man inside a nearby house was inadvertently struck by the gunfire.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the occupants of the vehicles and our investigation is ongoing.