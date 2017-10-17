× Royal baby news: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child due in April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say their third child will be due in April, although the couple has not confirmed the exact due date.

The royal couple had already revealed they were having a baby, but didn’t say which month until now.

The brief statement released Tuesday, October 17th, by their Kensington Palace office offered no further details.

The former Kate Middleton had announced she was pregnant after missing a royal engagement in September.

As with her other two pregnancies, she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.

She has since appeared in other events, including one Monday, October 16th, in which she danced with a person dressed as the beloved British children’s book character, Paddington Bear.

William and Kate, both 35, already have two children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.