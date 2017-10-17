“There’s really a hunger:” Thousands gather to talk about improving Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All across SE Wisconsin, thousands of people are participating in conversation. The topic: how to improve your community.

It was part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation's "On the Table" forum, Tuesday, October 17th.

"Over 5,000 people throughout the region, at 200 locations, are talking about what they're passionate about. What they love about the community," Marcus White with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation said.

Inside the Pfister Hotel, hundreds of people participated in a conversation about making the community stronger by building a network of resources, people and groups, who can help improve the quality of life near you.

"There's really a hunger to sit down, to talk with people, to explore new ideas and to find ways to take action together," White said.

The topics of interest were as wide and diverse as the people sharing them. From the arts and business innovation, to topics like equality and human trafficking. People worked to develop solutions to these regional problems.

"Very excited. We got a lot of people here who are talking about the issues we're facing here in Milwaukee, both good and bad," Greg Marcus with the Marcus Corporation said.

Organizers said they realize the area's problems aren't going to be solved over a meal. But learning how to get things started is a step in the right direction.

"It takes courage to stand up and speak, but it also takes courage to sit down and listen, and this is about sitting down and listening to the people around you," Marcus said.