Tired of going to the same haunted house every Halloween? Check out The Hill Has Eyes

FRANKLIN -- The Hill Has Eyes offers one of the most unique and terrifying experiences in the area. A haunted trek through the woods in Franklin -- where you never know what creatures may be lurking. Jonathon Gregg got a behind-the-scenes look.

About the Hill Has Eyes (website)

Tired of going to the same haunted house every Halloween? The Hill Has Eyes is Milwaukee's best haunted attraction, featuring a containment march to the gates of two haunted trails, a ride on a run-down chair lift and a carnival of horrors. Join Wisconsin's mutated humans at The Hill Has Eyes beer tent for nightly music and bonfires.

