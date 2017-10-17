× World Series: America just 1 stolen base away from free Doritos Locos tacos 🌮

MILWAUKEE — Postseason baseball is upon us, and while we don’t yet know which teams are bound for the Fall Classic, we do know that Taco Bell and Major League Baseball are teaming up once again for the return of “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.”

The first player to steal a base during the 2017 World Series presented by YouTube TV will be dubbed the sixth-ever Taco Hero, giving America free Doritos Locos Tacos.

“For the sixth year, a stolen base in the World Series will bring free tacos to America, along with the title of ‘Taco Hero’ for that one player who makes it happen,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “It’s something for which we can all feel good cheering, no matter which team you support.”

How it works: If a base is stolen during Game One or Game Two of this year’s World Series, all of America will get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, November 1st from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating Taco Bell locations.

If the first stolen base of the World Series takes place in Game Three or later, America will score a free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday, November 7th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating US Taco Bell locations.

America’s 2017 Taco Hero will join the likes of Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain and Francisco Lindor who have all won free tacos for America in past World Series and gone down in “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” history.

