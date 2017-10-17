× You’re invited to the 2017 Milwaukee Veterans Day Parade

MILWAUKEE — They did their duty and proudly served our country, our city, and all of us. Now it’s our duty to proudly honor them.

Join FOX6 in honoring all our veterans at the 2017 Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, November 4th through the streets of downtown Milwaukee. You’ll see more than 1,000 veterans and military members from all over southeast Wisconsin, as well as floats, marching bands, Jeeps, tanks, baton twirlers and more.

This year’s Special Guests of Honor are Combat Medics and Corpsman. The Grand Marshall is George Banda, a combat medic who served with the 101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles 2/501st Echo Company “RECON” in Vietnam. As a member of the 101st Airborne Division, George was awarded many distinguished commendations including the Silver Star Medal for Gallantry in Action.

The parade steps off at 11:00 a.m. sharp. See the parade route in the map below — and CLICK HERE for more information.

Come to the 2017 Veterans Day Parade on November 4th. Show your support, give them your thanks.