Life in prison for 1 of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, charged in April 2015 homicide

MILWAUKEE — One of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted has been sentenced to serve life in prison in connection with a homicide that occurred near 57th and National in April.

38-year-old Alberto Rivera in July was found guilty by a jury — convicted on five counts:

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater

First degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, habitual criminality, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, habitual criminality, use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery with use of force, as party to a crime, habitual criminality — two counts

The sentence breaks down as follows:

Count 1: Five years in prison, five years extended supervision, consecutive to Counts 2 and 3

Count 2: Life in prison

Count 3: 20 years in prison, 10 years extended supervision, consecutive to Count 2

Count 4: 20 years in prison, 10 years extended supervision, concurrent with Counts 1, 2, 3, 5

Count 5: 20 years in prison, 10 years extended supervision, concurrent with Counts 1, 2, 3, 4

U.S. Marshals caught Rivera in Green Bay in August of 2015. He was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred near 57th and National in April.

Two people were shot during the incident. One them died from his injuries. West Allis police said they had information Rivera was in a vehicle with the two victims before the shooting.

Rivera already spent 15 years of his life in prison for felony murder. He was released in late 2013.