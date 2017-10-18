× Man dies at hospital after sustaining crushing injuries while operating crane at Russel Metals

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man from Milwaukee who sustained crushing injuries while operating a crane at Russel Metals — located near 6th and Armour.

It happened on Monday, October 16th at approximately 3:00 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital on October 17th at 7:41 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed today.

