Police: 44-year-old man shot, injured near 15th and Clarke in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 15th and Clarke on Tuesday night, October 17th.

Police say the victim, a 44-year-old man, states that while exiting his car he heard several gunshots in the area. After realizing that he had been shot, the victim fled the scene in his vehicle.

He was eventually taken to a local hospital by a relative.

The investigation is ongoing.