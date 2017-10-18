Recognize this guy? West Allis police need your help to identify graffiti suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple acts of graffiti that occurred early Sunday morning, October 15th.

The acts occurred between the 7000-7400 blocks of W. Greenfield Avenue. The subject is believed to be a white male, in his 30’s, 5’10”-6’00” tall, thin build, with dark hair, glasses, and facial hair.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.