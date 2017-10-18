State-by-state ranking of America’s favorite Halloween candy

Everyone loves candy, and everyone has their favorites — including each state in America.

According to candystore.com, the National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year. Using ten years of sales data — looking at particular months leading up to Halloween — candystore.com found the top three “Most Popular Halloween Candy” by state.

Candystore.com says Wisconsin’s most popular Halloween candy changed this year, with the top two candies switching places.

Starburst: 116,788 pounds Butterfinger: 115,982 Jolly Ranchers: 42,998

The report says Jolly Ranchers stole the spot from last year’s Lemonheads.

Our neighbor states are as follows:

Minnesota: Tootsie Pops

Iowa: Reese’s Cups

Illinois: Sour Patch Kids

Michigan: Candy Corn

