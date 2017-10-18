Strange Uber cars seen in Milwaukee area — now we know what they do

Milwaukee– If you’ve been driving around the Milwaukee area the last couple of days and seen strange looking Uber vehicles, you’re not alone. Now we know what they do.

According to Uber the cars are “mapping cars” that are collecting images to improve the app.

In a statement company says. “these vehicles are tied to our ongoing mapping efforts to enhance the core Uber experience for riders and drivers. The street imagery captured by our mapping cars will help us improve core elements of the Uber experience, like ideal pick-up and drop-off points and the best routes for riders and drivers.”

The company says the cars are expected to be driving around Milwaukee the next couple of days and should not be mistaken for self-driving cars, which the company is testing in other markets around the country.