What’s for dinner? Healthy meals you make in a flash, some fast-food options that won’t derail your diet

MILWAUKEE -- Get this, 63 percent of Americans decide what to eat less than an hour before they eat. And when you're in a rush, you often end up reaching for something unhealthy. Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee with some quick and easy meals for when you're eating on the run.

Avoid the 5 o`clock panic with simple meal solutions:

Meal One

The Freezer is a real pleaser to create dinner in a flash

Frozen or fresh fish with frozen sides( i.e. quinoa and vegetables)

Meal Two

Pick up a Rotisserie Chicken

Frozen Vegetables or Steam Vegetables

Shelf-stable Natural Whole Grain Ready Rice Pouch

Meal Three

Grocery Store prepared meal kits

Meal Four

Chipotle

Chicken Fajita Salad

Meal Five