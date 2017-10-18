What’s for dinner? Healthy meals you make in a flash, some fast-food options that won’t derail your diet

MILWAUKEE -- Get this, 63 percent of Americans decide what to eat less than an hour before they eat. And when you're in a rush, you often end up reaching for something unhealthy. Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee with some quick and easy meals for when you're eating on the run.
Avoid the 5 o`clock panic with simple meal solutions:
Meal One
- The Freezer is a real pleaser to create dinner in a flash
- Frozen or fresh fish with frozen sides( i.e. quinoa and vegetables)
Meal Two
- Pick up a Rotisserie Chicken
- Frozen Vegetables or Steam Vegetables
- Shelf-stable Natural Whole Grain Ready Rice Pouch
Meal Three
- Grocery Store prepared meal kits
Meal Four
- Chipotle
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Meal Five
- Chick-Fil-A: Grilled nuggets, fruit cup and bottle of water.