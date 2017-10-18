With Hundley at the helm, Packers to face Saints back home at Lambeau Field 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers face the New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 22nd at Lambeau Field — and they’ll be without QB Aaron Rodgers, who broke his collarbone vs. the Minnesota Vikings on October 15th.

Brett Hundley will be the starting QB for the Packers on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for noon — and this is a matchup you can watch ONLY ON FOX6!

The Packers are 4-2 on the season. They lost to the Falcons in Week 2, and the Vikings in Week 6.

After Rodgers’ injury, Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy has stressed that Hundley is his quarterback, and Joe Callahan is the backup. This, despite speculation and suggestions from some that Green Bay should bring Colin Kaepernick to the team.

In a news conference Wednesday, October 18th, Coach McCarthy said Hundley “has a complete understanding of the offense, and he’s comfortable.”

Coach McCarthy has said he has complete confidence in Hundley as QB.

“This is his third year, and he has a complete understanding of the offense,” McCarthy said prior to Wednesday’s practice, according to Packers.com. “He’s comfortable, but it’s not just about Brett. A lot of our decisions will be based on who we’re lining up with on the offensive line.”

That remains a big uncertainty, with the below players on Wednesday’s Injury Report:

Bakhtiari, T — Hamstring, limited participation in practice Wednesday

Brooks, LB — Back, limited participation in practice Wednesday

Bulaga, T — Concussion, limited participation in practice Wednesday

Burnett — Hamstring, did not participate in practice Wednesday

Dial, DT — Chest, limited participation in practice Wednesday

House, CB — Quadricep, limited participation in practice Wednesday

King, CB — Concussion, full participation in practice Wednesday

Montgomery, RB — Ribs, full participation in practice Wednesday

Perry, LB — Hand/knee, limited participation in practice Wednesday

Pipkins, CB — Concussion, limited participation in practice Wednesday

Randall, CB — Hamstring, limited participation in practice Wednesday

Rodgers, QB — Right collarbone, did not participate in practice Wednesday

Taylor, G — Ankle, did not participate in practice Wednesday

Thomas, LB — Ankle, did not participate in practice Wednesday

The Packers are back home this week after back-to-back away games. They’re 10-2 at home against New Orleans, according to Packers.com. It’s the first time the Packers will host the Saints since 2012, when Green Bay won, 28-27.

That game was played on September 30th.

The teams last met in the regular season on October 26th, 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won 44-23.

According to Packers.com, the Packers-Saints series began in 1968, when former Vince Lombardi assistants Phil Bengston (Packers) and Tom Fears (Saints) met in Milwaukee. The Packers, one year after winning Super Bowl II, defeated the second-year Saints, 29-7.

Fears, a Packers assistant for five seasons, was New Orleans’ first head coach.

The Packers are 16-8 all-time against the Saints.

The Packers will have a bye in Week 8, the latest bye week for Green Bay since 2014 (Week 9).

After the bye, Green Bay will play consecutive games against NFC North opponents. In Week 9, they will host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, and then face the Bears in Chicago in Week 10.

