All aboard! Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through Wisconsin this December 🚂

Posted 3:39 pm, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:42PM, October 19, 2017

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in Wauwatosa

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year again! The Canadian Pacific Railroad’s Holiday Train is rolling back into Wisconsin this December — making several stops in southeast Wisconsin.

The Holiday Train travels through dozens of communities, raising food and cash donations for North American food banks.

Here’s a look at the 2017 schedule:

December 2nd

  • Sturtevant at 5:25 p.m.
  • Milwaukee at 6:50 p.m.

December 3rd

  • Wauwatosa at 4:15 p.m.
  • Hartland at 5:45 p.m.
  • Oconomowoc at 6:55 p.m.
  • Watertown at 7:45 p.m.
  • Columbus at 9:05 p.m.

December 4th

  • Portage at 1:15 p.m.
  • Wisconsin Dells at 2:45 p.m.
  • Mauston at 4:15 p.m.
  • Tomah at 5:30 p.m.
  • Sparta at 6:40 p.m.
  • Lacrosse at 8:45 p.m.

For more information on CP’s Holiday Train, CLICK HERE.