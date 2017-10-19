All aboard! Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through Wisconsin this December 🚂
MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year again! The Canadian Pacific Railroad’s Holiday Train is rolling back into Wisconsin this December — making several stops in southeast Wisconsin.
The Holiday Train travels through dozens of communities, raising food and cash donations for North American food banks.
Here’s a look at the 2017 schedule:
December 2nd
- Sturtevant at 5:25 p.m.
- Milwaukee at 6:50 p.m.
December 3rd
- Wauwatosa at 4:15 p.m.
- Hartland at 5:45 p.m.
- Oconomowoc at 6:55 p.m.
- Watertown at 7:45 p.m.
- Columbus at 9:05 p.m.
December 4th
- Portage at 1:15 p.m.
- Wisconsin Dells at 2:45 p.m.
- Mauston at 4:15 p.m.
- Tomah at 5:30 p.m.
- Sparta at 6:40 p.m.
- Lacrosse at 8:45 p.m.
For more information on CP’s Holiday Train, CLICK HERE.