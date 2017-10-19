× All aboard! Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through Wisconsin this December 🚂

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year again! The Canadian Pacific Railroad’s Holiday Train is rolling back into Wisconsin this December — making several stops in southeast Wisconsin.

The Holiday Train travels through dozens of communities, raising food and cash donations for North American food banks.

Here’s a look at the 2017 schedule:

December 2nd

Sturtevant at 5:25 p.m.

Milwaukee at 6:50 p.m.

December 3rd

Wauwatosa at 4:15 p.m.

Hartland at 5:45 p.m.

Oconomowoc at 6:55 p.m.

Watertown at 7:45 p.m.

Columbus at 9:05 p.m.

December 4th

Portage at 1:15 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at 2:45 p.m.

Mauston at 4:15 p.m.

Tomah at 5:30 p.m.

Sparta at 6:40 p.m.

Lacrosse at 8:45 p.m.

For more information on CP’s Holiday Train, CLICK HERE.