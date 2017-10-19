“All blood types are needed:” Red Cross calls for blood donors before the holiday season

MILWAUKEE — With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.
Give patients in need another reason to be thankful – make an appointment to give blood. Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15
Dodge
Ashippun
11/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
10/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Landmark at Charleston House, 104 Fakes Court
Fox Lake
11/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
11/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Horicon
10/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Juneau
11/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Waupun
11/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
11/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
11/14/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
11/15/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr
Mount Calvary
10/17/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Ripon
10/17/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
11/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Ixonia
11/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1955 Marietta Ave
Jefferson
11/6/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Lake Mills
10/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
11/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St
_______________
Milwaukee
Greendale
11/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St
Milwaukee
10/31/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W. St. Paul Ave.
11/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Honey Creek Church, 8200 West Bluemound Rd
11/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
11/10/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
11/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St
Oak Creek
11/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave
West Allis
10/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Mequon
10/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
Port Washington
10/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
11/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 420 W Whitefish Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Plymouth
11/9/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 217 Salem Dr
Random Lake
10/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
10/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/3/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/10/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Sharon
11/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Kewaskum
10/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
10/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 12680 W North Ave
11/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd
Hartland
10/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
10/26/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
11/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E
Mukwonago
10/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
10/30/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
10/16/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
11/2/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave
North Prairie
10/23/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
10/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
10/19/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College – S Building, 800 Main
10/26/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/2/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/9/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/16/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
10/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr