“All blood types are needed:” Red Cross calls for blood donors before the holiday season

MILWAUKEE — With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Give patients in need another reason to be thankful – make an appointment to give blood. Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15

Dodge

Ashippun

11/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

10/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Landmark at Charleston House, 104 Fakes Court

Fox Lake

11/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

11/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

10/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Juneau

11/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Waupun

11/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

11/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

11/14/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

11/15/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

Mount Calvary

10/17/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

10/17/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

11/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Ixonia

11/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1955 Marietta Ave

Jefferson

11/6/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Lake Mills

10/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

11/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

11/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St

Milwaukee

10/31/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W. St. Paul Ave.

11/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Honey Creek Church, 8200 West Bluemound Rd

11/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/10/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

11/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

Oak Creek

11/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

West Allis

10/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Mequon

10/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

10/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

11/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 420 W Whitefish Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

11/9/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 217 Salem Dr

Random Lake

10/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

10/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/3/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/10/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Sharon

11/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Kewaskum

10/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

10/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, 12680 W North Ave

11/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

Hartland

10/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

10/26/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

11/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E

Mukwonago

10/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

10/30/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

10/16/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

11/2/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

North Prairie

10/23/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

10/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

10/19/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College – S Building, 800 Main

10/26/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/2/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/9/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/16/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

10/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr