Big winner: Lucky Powerball player holding $1M ticket sold at Speedway in Kenosha 💰

KENOSHA — One lucky Wisconsin Powerball player is holding a $1 million ticket from the Wednesday, October 18th Powerball drawing, and one player is holding a $50,000 winning ticket.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 30, 49, 54, 66 and 69 with a Powerball of 8. The Power Play number was 2.

The $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Speedway at 3012 Washington Road (on Washington near Wood Road) in Kenosha. The winner matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Schmidt’s Country Gas N Go at 26480 Fries Lane (near Loomis Road) in Wind Lake (Racine County).

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Wednesday’s drawing to claim their prizes. The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday night, the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is estimated at $173 million ($109 million cash).

