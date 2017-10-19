FBI’s Operation Cross Country, targeting human trafficking, nets 82 arrests in WI

MILWAUKEE — Eighty-two people were arrested during a recent FBI initiative called Operation Cross Country, a three-day human trafficking sting.

This year’s Operation Cross Country involved 55 FBI field offices and 78 FBI-led Child Exploitation Task Forces composed of more than 500 law enforcement agencies. Hundreds of law enforcement personnel took part in sting operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops, and through social media sites frequented by pimps, prostitutes, and their customers.

A spokesman with the FBI Milwaukee Division, in announcing the results of the operation in Wisconsin, said two juveniles were rescued in Racine, and 82 arrests were made out of a total of 84 individuals who had contact with law enforcement during this initiative.

The following Wisconsin law enforcement agencies took part:

Milwaukee Police Department

Racine Police Department

Racine County Sheriff’s Office

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

Kenosha Police Department

Pleasant Prairie Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Glendale Police Department

West Allis Police Department

Appleton Police Department

Brown Deer Police Department

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security

Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Green Bay Police Department

De Pere Police Department

Ashwaubenon Public Safety

La Crosse Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

La Crosse Police Department

WI State Patrol

Town of Shelby Police Department

West Salem Police Department

Onalaska Police Department

Holmen Police Department

Bangor Police Department

Nationwide, this effort led to the recovery of 84 sexually exploited juveniles and the arrest of 120 alleged traffickers, according to the release.

This was the 11th iteration of Operation Cross Country, which has expanded beyond the United States, with Canada, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Thailand undertaking similar operations.