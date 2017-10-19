HeartSaver Heroes: 1st responders honored after using AED to save airport worker’s life 👍

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies and the captain of the Airport Division were recognized as “HeartSaver Heroes” by the American Heart Association Thursday, October 19th during a special ceremony at General Mitchell International Airport.

Deputies Steven Gunn, Cary Startz and Daniel Zielinski, Captain Mark Witek and Joshua Jackson were recognized as HeartSaver Heroes.

According to a press release, Jackson in November of 2016 began performing CPR on his co-worker, Moira Glavan, who experienced sudden cardiac arrest inside Concourse E at the airport.

Gunn, Startz and Zielinski, along with Witek, responded to the call with an AED (automated external defibrillator) and shocked her heart back into rhythm.

Gunn took turns alternating chest compressions and rescue breaths along with the team from Airport Fire Rescue 9, where Glavan’s husband is a firefighter, until she was revived.

PHOTO GALLERY

During the ceremony, Gunn said this was emotional for him because his father died when he was 13 from a heart attack.

According to the release, the HeartSaver Hero award is presented to people who take action to save a life outside of a hospital setting by performing CPR and/or employing the use of an AED.