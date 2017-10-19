× K-9 “fired” from CIA after showing no interest in sniffing out explosives

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A dog has been “fired” from the CIA, after officials determined she “wasn’t interested” in detecting bombs.

According to a news release on the CIA’s website, K-9 Lulu was dropped from the CIA’s fall 2017 “puppy class” for dogs being trained to detect explosive odors.

In dropping Lulu from the program, CIA officials said “it’s imperative that the dogs enjoy the job they’re doing. Sometimes, even when a pup tests well and they successfully learn how to detect explosive odors, they make it clear that being an explosive detection K9 is not the life for them.”

That was the case with Lulu.

According to the CIA, a few weeks into her training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in this job.

CIA officials said just like humans, dogs can have good days and bad days when it comes to their training, and sometimes, a general disregard for what they’re being taught lasts “a day or two.” Sometimes they’re bored, sometimes they need a break, sometimes there’s a minor medical issue.

But for Lulu, the issue wasn’t temporary.

Officials say she made it clear she was no longer interested in searching for explosives, even when trainers tried to use food and play to motivate her.

CIA officials said in the release: “Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program.”

Lulu has been adopted by her handler — who’s currently seeking a new bomb sniffing dog.

This, as Lulu now spends her days playing with her handler’s kids and instead of explosives, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in her new backyard.

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. pic.twitter.com/c6lxHPfC09 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

All dogs, like humans, have good & bad days when learning something new.

Same for our pups, though it usually lasts just a day or two. pic.twitter.com/z9lQa2uKX4 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

There are a million reasons why a dog has a bad day & our trainers must become doggy psychologists to figure out what will help pups. pic.twitter.com/iaeRpGiSUR — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Sometimes a pup is bored & needs extra playtime, sometimes they need a little break, or it’s a minor medical condition like a food allergy. pic.twitter.com/pPaBPohhqB — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

For some dogs, after weeks of working w them, it’s clear the issue isn’t temporary & instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for. pic.twitter.com/bBjPz8Ng2U — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Our trainers’ top concern is physical & mental well-being of K9s.

They made difficult decision & did what’s best for Lulu: stop her training pic.twitter.com/Ss9y9LpE9q — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

When a pup is removed or retires from our K9 program, the handler & their family is given the chance to adopt them & many do. pic.twitter.com/EMfua7zhbT — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017