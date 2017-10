MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett and Commissioner of Health Bevan Baker on Thursday, October 19th rolled up their sleeves at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee to get their seasonal flu vaccinations — and to share a message that your best shot at preventing the flu is to get the flu shot.

During the kick-off, Neighborhood House of Milwaukee welcomed area residents for a FREE flu vaccine clinic.

A limited number of seasonal flu vaccine will be available to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.