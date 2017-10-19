× Medical Examiner called out to scene of fire near 84th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News they have been called out to the scene of a fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Firefighters were called out to the area of 84th and Lisbon around 7:30 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim.

