× Milwaukee DPW officials warn of reports of imposters burglarizing homes on south side

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and Milwaukee Water Works are alerting residents to reports of imposters posing as employees — who have entered homes on Milwaukee’s south side.

According to a news release, Milwaukee Water Works officials have recently received reports that imposters posing as Water Works employees have entered homes on the south side — claiming to be checking the home for leaks. Upon entering these homes, the imposters burglarized the property.

Here’s how you can protect yourself, your home and your family: