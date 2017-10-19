Milwaukee DPW officials warn of reports of imposters burglarizing homes on south side
MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and Milwaukee Water Works are alerting residents to reports of imposters posing as employees — who have entered homes on Milwaukee’s south side.
According to a news release, Milwaukee Water Works officials have recently received reports that imposters posing as Water Works employees have entered homes on the south side — claiming to be checking the home for leaks. Upon entering these homes, the imposters burglarized the property.
Here’s how you can protect yourself, your home and your family:
- Do not open your door to someone you do not recognize. Do not allow anyone to enter your home if you are not sure of any person’s identity.
- Milwaukee Water Works employees who are on duty drive marked City of Milwaukee vehicles.
- Ask to see photo identification (I.D.) through a window. Utility employees and contractors carry photo I.D. Legitimate employees will be happy to show you their I.D., or call the utility to verify identification.
- Call the Milwaukee Water Works Customer Service Center – (414) 286-2830 – if you are unsure about a person’s identification or to verify work to be done at your home. Call the police if you believe the person is an imposter.
- Do not allow anyone to enter your home claiming to be checking for a leak, collecting a past-due bill, making an inspection, or to sell utility products such as a meter or other equipment. Milwaukee Water Works employees do not engage in door-to-door sales, do not collect a past-due bill in person, and do not deliver rebates or refunds. All City of Milwaukee employees wear a photo ID while on the job.
- If a property owner calls the Milwaukee Water Works Customer Service Center and asks for an investigation into high water use or other water service-related issue, the utility may send an employee to a home or business. The utility also may send an employee to investigate high water use or a possible meter issue, or to replace a meter, without a customer-initiated service request. Again, these employees will readily show I.D. Call the utility to confirm there is work being done in your service area.
- Share these reminders with your family members – children through grandparents – friends, and neighbors.