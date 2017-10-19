Milwaukee police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen October 10th

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old missing girl.

Officials say 16-year-old Timfany McRath was last seen on Tuesday, October 10th around 9:00 a.m. near North 45th Street and Sherman Boulevard.

McRath is described as 5’4″ tall, 170 pounds, medium build with short hair. She was last seen wearing a turquoise waist-length coat, turquoise jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.