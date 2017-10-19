Mom accused of selling drugs to students at daughter’s Catholic high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The mother of a student at Cathedral Catholic High School faces multiple charges related to selling drugs to students at several San Diego campuses, according to police and school authorities.

Parents of CCHS students were notified by an email obtained by KSWB from the school Principal Kevin Calkins that the parent of a student had been arrested on drug charges:

"Recently, the parent of a CCHS student was arrested and charged with the sale and possession of illegal drugs and other controlled substances. The investigation that triggered that arrest is ongoing and affects Cathedral Catholic and other high schools in the area. As part of their investigation, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) and the District Attorney's Office (DAO) told us that they have contacted a number of CCHS families this week to ask for their help. Officers working the case believe there are CCHS students who may be witnesses or who may have information that would assist their investigation."

Kimberly Dawn Quach, 48, was arrested at her home at 5700 Aster Meadows Place in Carmel Valley on Sept. 28, according to the San Diego Police Department. She was charged with maintaining a drug house, selling marijuana and narcotics to a minor and child endangerment, police said.

Quach is being held at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee, according to the San Diego County Sherriff's Department. Bail was set at $200,000.

Authorities are investigating a "guest list," which contains names of students who were invited to a party.

A mother of a student who attends CCHS said investigators contacted them after her daughter's name appeared on the list. The mother said it's a wake up call that she needs to have more open dialogue with her daughter.

"It's scary. It opens up conversations with our children which we should be having with them all of the time," one parent said. "These kids have cars and more freedom. I don't see my senior as much as I did when she was a sophomore."