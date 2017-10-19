“No driver’s license ever:” Competency exam ordered for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — A competency examination has been ordered for 19-year-old Sylvester Kimble, accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old woman at the intersection of 76th and Appleton on October 5th.

A doctor’s report will be returned on November 6th. Meanwhile, Kimble was remanded into custody. He has a bail/bond hearing set for October 23rd.

Kimble faces the following charges:

Hit-and-run – resulting in death

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause death

According to the criminal complaint, the collision happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. on October 5th. A witness told police she saw a “blue Pontiac strike the passenger side of the silver Chevy after disregarding a red light at a high rate of speed.” That same witness told officers she saw the driver of the striking car exit his vehicle — and he “walked away from the crash southbound on N. 76th Street.”

Using the plate number on the Pontiac, officers learned the listed owner was Kimble. They located him at his address and arrested him.

The complaint says Kimble’s mother told police her son “had called her in the morning.” Apparently the “defendant told (his mother) that he had been in a car crash at the intersection of N. 76th St. and W. Appleton Ave.”

When investigating officers checked the defendant’s name and date of birth against records databases, they found Kimble’s “operating privileges were suspended” for failure to pay a forfeiture. The complaint says, “no Wisconsin driver’s license has ever been issued to the defendant.”

The investigators downloaded the digital data stored on the striking vehicle in this wreck, they learned that “three seconds prior to impact, the Pontiac was traveling at 68 miles-per-hour, with the throttle at 100 percent. At the last measurable point prior to impact, the Pontiac was still moving at 57 miles-per-hour.”

The victim in this case died from her injuries. The medical examiner says she “suffered multiple blunt force injuries, including fractures of the right arm, neck and pelvis.”

A conviction on the hit-and-run resulting in death charge comes with a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.