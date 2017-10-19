Opioid pain relievers kill more than just pain: One doctor shares her struggle with addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- They kill the pain, but they’re killing people by the thousands. Opioid pain relievers are so abundant – there are enough in circulation for every person in the country to have one. Dr. Gail Basch of Rush University is a psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist at Rush University Medical Center, not only treating patients but also teaching medical students and residents to be more thoughtful – even careful – about prescribing opioids.

She knows firsthand about the struggles those who are addicted face because she battled opioid addiction herself.

