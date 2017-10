Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Bucks kicked off their season last night and there's a lot of excitement around the team this year - including some new technology. The NBA is rolling out new fan gear that combines sports and technology. Our friends and U.S. Cellular brought us some of the new Connected Bucks Jerseys. The Connected Jerseys give fans exclusive access to content by tapping the Nike Connected Logo with their smartphone.

Rashawn Watson of U.S. Cellular joins Real Milwaukee to show us how it works.