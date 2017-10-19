Stolen from dealership showroom: West Bend police seek 2017 Dodge Charger

WEST BEND — West Bend police are looking for a Dodge Charger, stolen from the Russ Darrow Dodge dealership on WEst Washington Street in West Bend.

It happened early on Thursday, October 19th, between 3:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Police said forced entry was made to the dealership, and the yellow 2017 four-door Charger with no license plates was taken from the showroom floor.

The vehicle has a gold interior and the hood scoop has black racing stripes.

Anyone with information as to the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.