MILWAUKEE -- The fall fun rolls on at Basse’s Taste of Country for a couple more weeks. Carl is checking out allt he new things they have this year at Pumpkin Fest.

About Pumpkin Fest (website)

Start your family traditions and come explore Happy Jacks pumpkin land at Basse’s always improving Pumpkin Fest. Enjoy a hayride to pick your perfect pumpkin. Challenge yourself in our 8 acre corn maze (A-Maze-ing Cars!) and enjoy many new and fun filled activities for the whole family! Don’t forget decorations for the fall season decorator : Indian corn, pumpkins – all shape and sizes, squash, gourds, and more. We also will be introducing home cooked goodness at our Hill Billy SmokeHouse during Pumpkin Fest weekends!