Trader Joe’s issues nationwide recall for salad mix that may contain listeria

MILWAUKEE — Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for its Kohlrabi Salad Blend Thursday, October 18th, because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

According to traderjoes.com, the recalled products have date codes, “Best Before: October 14th, October 15th and October 16th.” They were sold in stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the site says, and all potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves.

If you’ve purchased this product with any of the specified date codes, Trader Joe’s says you can bring it into any of their stores for a full refund.

For more questions, CLICK HERE.