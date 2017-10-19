White powder on bodies: 2-month-old dead; found naked with woman, 8-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California -- A two-month-old girl was pronounced dead after she was found naked alongside another young girl and a woman behind a market in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

About 1:44 a.m., police responded to the rear parking lot of Numero Uno Market near the intersection of East 23rd and South San Pedro streets after someone reported hearing screaming, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Mike Rimkunas said.

Officers found a 26-year-old woman, an eight-year-old girl, and the two-month-old down in the parking lot with a white powdery substance around and on their bodies, Rimkunas said.

All three were unclothed, and the two-month-old wasn’t breathing.

They were all taken to a hospital, where the youngest girl was pronounced dead, Rimkunas said. The cause of death is unknown.

The older girl was in critical condition and the woman was being evaluated, Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

Police initially said the woman and older girl were both in stable condition, but later updated the information.

There were no signs of injury on any of the victims, Rimkunas said.

Authorities believe the victims live in the neighborhood and possibly walked to the location where they were found.

A second investigation is taking place in the 1100 block of East 22nd Street, where a landlord tenant dispute took place, Ramirez said.

The same powdery substance was found at the location leading investigators to believe the victims reside there.

A Hazmat crew later determined the white substance was some type of baby product, Ramirez said.

Police are trying to determine the relationship between the woman and the two girls, but believe she could be their mother.

There were initially no suspects and no one was in custody, Rimkunas said.