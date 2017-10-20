Cornering the most powerful piece: U.S. Marshals look to track down Torrance “T-Mack” Harris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals say he’s the last person on the list of a federal indictment, wanted for selling deadly drugs on the streets of Milwaukee. They describe Torrance Harris as a violent career criminal running from the law on the city’s north side.

“His eleven other co-defendants are in custody and him not in custody actually causes a rift in the court system,” the agent on his case said.

Harris is the main target of a federal indictment. Prosecutors have charged him with intention to distribute heroin; evidence found a deadly mix in his batch.

“Heroin was positive for fentanyl so it’s very dangerous in the community," the agent said.

Harris is no stranger to handcuffs. Agents say he’s been a career criminal for most of his life.

“He has reckless endangerment of safety… a weapons offense and multiple narcotic offenses. as well as a battery and bail jumping,” the agent said

It’s up until this point in his life that Harris has proven to be most successful as the ringleader in a major drug operation in the city. Its status has clearly helped boost his ego; his social media accounts are scattered with photos of him wearing a crown.

Harris goes by the nick name of “T-Mack”. He’s five 5'10" and weighs 200 pounds. He has a string of connections from Milwaukee’s north side to Chicago.

“He’s a guy we don’t want to take lightly,” the agent explained.

Like all kingdoms, his started to crumble when law enforcement began tracking his movements and found evidence against him and his co-defendants from July of 2015 to August of this year.

Soon one by one, the pawns in his game were arrested -- leaving only him on the run.

Now, U.S. Marshals are asking the community send a tip on his whereabouts and get a dangerous man off the street.

If you have information that could help Marshals track Harris down, you're encouraged to contact the tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.