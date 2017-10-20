“Dancers, drummers and singers gather:” Hunting Moon Pow Wow is three days of excitement

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Wisconsin Center for the 13th annual Hunting Moon Pow Wow. Hunting Moon Pow Wow is three days of excitement, bringing together a host of Native American cultures for a celebration of singing, drumming and dancing in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Hunting Moon Pow Wow (website)

Long a part of Native culture, the pow wow is an important social gathering; it’s a chance for Native people to connect with one another, connect with their vibrant history and traditions, and to connect with non-Native people through the power, beauty and pageantry of the event.

For over a decade, Hunting Moon Pow Wow has called Milwaukee home. Each year, dancers, drummers and singers gather from across the country to not only socialize, but compete for huge cash prizes—this year totaling over $100,000!

Experience the splendor for yourself—Hunting Moon Pow Wow is a celebration not to be missed. Admission is free and open to everyone!