Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers placed on injured reserve

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve. The transaction was announced Friday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Rodgers left last Sunday’s game against the Vikings with a broken right collarbone — after being hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Rodgers on Thursday night, October 19th posted a picture on Instagram from his hospital room after he underwent surgery on the broken collarbone he suffered during the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the post he says “surgery went well” and thanks fans “for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers.”

Backup Brett Hundley is now the starting quarterback. A fifth-round draft pick of the Packers in 2015, Hundley went 18 of 33 for 157 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in relief of Rodgers.