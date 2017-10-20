Greenfield takes on Bay View for a spot in second round of the playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--It was Division 2 match up between Greenfield and Milwaukee Bay View at South Stadium. Greenfield leading 28-to-7 at half, Bay View Isaiah Wright is always a threat to run, but this time goes to the air for the 23-yard pick up. Greenfield defense then steps up, Denis Boyko gets under the tipped pass for the pick to stop the drive. Wright still looking to make something happen, rolls out and finds Andre Childs deep on this 47-yard pickup. Greenfield defense again steps up, Cole Cerny with the late pick. The Hustlin' Hawks move on with the win.

Greenfield 34

Milwaukee Bay View 7

Final