VERONA--Kettle Moraine had to go on the road to Verona, for the first week of the WIAA Division playoffs. They get things done on defense right away, sacking Verona quarterback Aaron Young. They were down 13 to 7 early in this one, but were able to come back and get the win.

Kettle Moraine 28

Verona 19

Final