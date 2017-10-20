New Berlin Eisenhower hosts Monroe in first week of playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN--in a Division 3 game, Monroe visits New Berlin Eisenhower, in a rematch of the 1986 Division 2 Championship that Monroe won. The lions first drive is looking good as Bryce Miller takes off for 29 yards that leads to an Ike touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Cheesemakers attempt a field goal, but it's Joe Lang with the big time block, and Boden Saikie scoops it up and rambles 72 yards making it 14-0. New Berlin Ike will move on to Level 2 of the playoffs.

Monroe 6

New Berlin Eisenhower 34

Final