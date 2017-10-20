LIVE VIDEO: Briefing on relief efforts in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

Officials: 277 drug-related overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2017

Posted 11:46 am, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47AM, October 20, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted out on Friday morning, October 20th that there have been 277 drug-related overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2017. The tweet indicates that number was not reached until December in 2016.

The problem was amplified a little more than a week ago, when the county reported 11 people died in just four days as a result of drug overdoses.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to look for answers to this problem. Officials are looking for any kind of pattern or link.

