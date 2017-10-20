Officials: 277 drug-related overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted out on Friday morning, October 20th that there have been 277 drug-related overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2017. The tweet indicates that number was not reached until December in 2016.
The problem was amplified a little more than a week ago, when the county reported 11 people died in just four days as a result of drug overdoses.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to look for answers to this problem. Officials are looking for any kind of pattern or link.