Officials: 277 drug-related overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted out on Friday morning, October 20th that there have been 277 drug-related overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2017. The tweet indicates that number was not reached until December in 2016.

Last year, this number was not reached until December. #TakeBackWI pic.twitter.com/G8RUjKvc5T — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 20, 2017

The problem was amplified a little more than a week ago, when the county reported 11 people died in just four days as a result of drug overdoses.

.@WisDOJ is calling on all of us to participate in Drug Take Back

Day on October 28 #TakeBackWI https://t.co/S55MUPQehM — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 20, 2017

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to look for answers to this problem. Officials are looking for any kind of pattern or link.