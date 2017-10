Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The 30th and final season for Bucks basketball at the BMO Harris Bradley Center tips off tonight. Carl spent the morning court side with a man who has plenty of good memories on that floor.

Tip-Off Week continues through the Bucks home opener, presented by BMO Harris Bank, on Friday against the Cavs, where the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will play The Star-Spangled Banner prior to the game with Blue Man Group performing at halftime.

