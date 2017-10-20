Treats without any tricks: Simple things parents can do to keep their kids safe this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Halloween is a fun time of year -- but it can come with some hidden dangers. Nick Maniaci with Kohl's Cares Grow Safe and Healthy Program joins Real Milwaukee with some precautions parents can take to protect their kids.

COSTUMES

Making or choosing costumes is part of the fun. Here are some safety reminders to consider when putting together your child`s costume:

VISIBILITY is key.

It's a startling fact that kids are twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. So make sure your child`s costume is VERY visible ‐ especially if trick or treating is at night.

You can build flashlights, glow tape and glow sticks right into kids` costume plans to make sure they are highly visible in the dark.

Choose costumes that fit properly. Costumes should be large enough to allow warm clothes underneath, but short enough to prevent tripping.

For little superheroes, be sure to fasten capes with Velcro® that easily pulls apart. Never tie capes or other costume pieces around a child`s neck.

Use face paints in place of masks. Wash paint off at the end of the day to prevent skin irritation

DECORATE WITH CARE:

Consider small children when creating spooky displays.

Keep lights on and make sure paths are well-lit and free from tripping hazards.

Illuminate carved pumpkins with flashlights or glow sticks rather than candles to prevent fire.

TRICK OR TREATING: THE BIG NIGHT!

Kids should trick-or-treat in a group, not alone. Kids younger than 13 should go with an adult. Older kids always should go with buddies and follow a preplanned route.

Remind kids to cross streets at crosswalks and intersections, stop at street corners, look left, right and left again before crossing. They should not cross between parked cars or step into the street without looking to see if a vehicle is coming.

After trick-or-treating, check all candy. If it`s not wrapped, don`t eat it.

Keep all hard candy away from kids younger than 3 years of age to prevent choking.

Food allergies are serious. Consider offering non-food items like stickers or temporary tattoos instead of candy.