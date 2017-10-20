× Vikings’ Barr says he was not trying to injure Aaron Rodgers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said Friday that he had no intent to injure Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who left last Sunday’s game against the Vikings with a broken right collarbone.

Barr hit Rodgers after he threw the ball on a rollout during the first quarter, but the contact did not draw a penalty. Rodgers was evaluated on the sideline and carted off the field. He was quickly ruled out for the game.

Neither Barr nor Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer believed the play was dirty. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, along with players Ahmad Brooks and Jahri Evans, told reporters they thought the hit was unnecessary.

Barr said he wouldn’t have done anything differently on the play but understood why people would be upset. He said he received 3,000 Twitter notifications by halftime of Sunday’s game, most of them unkind.