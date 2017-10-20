Watch: MCTS bus driver rescues lost 5-year-old, found cold and barefoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being praised for her great work in finding and helping a lost child.

Karen Martinez was driving her bus route early Monday morning, October 9th, when she found a lost 5-year-old boy near the area of 84th and Lancaster just before 7:00 a.m..

The young boy was cold and had no shoes or socks on.

In the video, you can see a passenger on the bus also helped by offering the young boy their coat to keep warm.

Officials said this is the fifth time in the past year that an MCTS bus driver has found lost children.