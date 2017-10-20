Waukesha County animal shelters to welcome more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County animal shelters HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) and Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) are teaming up to help shelter and rescue dogs from Puerto Rico.

According to a press release, more than 100 dogs, the largest transport to date for the county, will arrive on Saturday, October 21st at Crites Field in Waukesha. The rescue flight is tentatively scheduled to land between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik said the following:

“The animals coming to Waukesha County are again those that were already being housed at shelters and rescues in Puerto Rico, looking for new adoptive homes before Hurricane Maria’s arrival. These are animals that had no owners coming forward to claim them. HSUS is working with the citizens of Puerto Rico to assist those in need of temporary or emergency housing for their pets, and those owners that are looking for their lost pets, to ensure they can be reunited. This transport will allow Puerto Rican shelters and rescues to do their important relief work – and we are happy to assist by finding loving homes for their dogs already in need.”

EBHS and HAWS ask for community support to ensure the success of this transport partnership. Both shelters will be incurring additional costs to care for these animals; monetary and supply donations are welcomed at each location.

EBHS is located at 20950 Enterprise Ave in Brookfield; HAWS’ address is 701 Northview Road, Waukesha.

All pets will be given full medical and behavior evaluations, and placed up for adoption at each shelter when ready. Please watch hawspets.org, ebhs.org and the shelters’ Facebook pages for updates!