West Allis man now charged with homicide in 2 counties, Racine and Kenosha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A West Allis man accused of killing a father of three in Kenosha last year is now facing another murder charge -- this time in Racine.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Michael Cina fatally shot a man in September 2016 while he was on the run from authorities in connection with the homicide in Kenosha.

A small memorial of flowers marks the spot near 16th and Holmes Ave. in Racine where Joey Torrez was fatally shot on September 14, 2016. More than a year after the crime, prosecutors say they finally know who pulled the trigger.

According to a criminal complaint, Torrez had just gotten into his car when Cina drove up beside him and fired multiple times.

Police say it took months to put the pieces together. Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle was a blue Ford Focus with unique wheels, similar to the car Cina owned. Cina's friends then confirmed to investigators that Cina had told them that he "dropped that dude in Racine" "because he was a Latin King."

Authorities also determined the shell casings found at the scene were fired from the same gun used in a homicide in Kenosha 24 days earlier that Cina was connected to.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Cina was burglarizing the upstairs unit of a house at 24th and 67th, when 39-year-old Bernard Reavers likely walked in. The father of three young children was apparently at the residence trying to borrow a vacuum from his neighbor.

Cina now faces multiple felony charges tied to each case -- including two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Cina's initial appearance in the Racine case was scheduled for Friday afternoon. It was postponed at the last minute to Monday, October 23rd.

In the Kenosha case, Cina was charged in January of this year. The jury trial is expected to being in February 2018.