42-year-old man fatally shot after fight with acquaintance

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot late Friday night, October 20th.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. near the area of 22nd and Melvina.

Officials said the shooting happened during a fight between the suspect and victim, who were acquaintances.

Police said the suspect was arrested on scene. The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s office.

