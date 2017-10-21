× At least 15 killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least 15 people died in a suicide bombing Saturday in Kabul, the latest in a string of attacks this week across war-weary Afghanistan.

The bombing took place near a military academy, about seven miles from the Afghan capital’s downtown, Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told CNN.

A suicide bomber on foot struck a bus carrying men who had been taking a course at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack was the latest in a violent week in Afghanistan, where US-led coalition and Afghan forces have been battling Islamic militants, including the Taliban and ISIS.

There were two assaults on mosques Friday when people gathered for prayers.

At least 39 people were killed in a suicide attack on a Shiite mosque in Kabul, and at least 20 people died when a bomber detonated his suicide vest at a Sunni mosque in the central province of Ghor. CNN has not confirmed any claims of responsibility.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack Thursday on a base in Kandahar that killed 43 people.

At least 41 people were killed and scores were injured Tuesday in an attack on police headquarters in Gardez, the provincial capital of Paktia in eastern Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed responsibility.